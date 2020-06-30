Silver Alert issued for missing Gulfport man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old Kevin Jarvin Davis of Gulfport in Harrison County.

Davis was last seen Friday, June 19 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North State Street in Jackson, MS.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing blue jean pants and an oversized blue t-shirt.

Family members say Davis sufffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

