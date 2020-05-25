Breaking News
Silver Alert canceled for missing Hinds County woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the Silver Alert issued for Frances Pittman has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Hinds County. 83-year-old Frances Pittman, of Jackson, was last seen Sunday, May 24th, at around 3:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Abraham Lincoln Drive.

Pittman is believed to be in a tan 2013 Honda CRV with a Mississippi tag of MEA8345. Family members say Frances Pittman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. 

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Frances Pittman, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

