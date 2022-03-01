HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Jackson.

She’s described as a black female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22, at about 5:00 pm in the 2100 block of Valley North Boulevard in Hinds County, wearing black tights and a blue sweater.

Kawanna Jenkins is believed to be in a 2014 white Acura SLX bearing an unknown MS tag and traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Kawanna Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kawanna Jenkins, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.