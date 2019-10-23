Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds County woman

Genesis Arielle Smith

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.

24-year-old Genesis Arielle Smith is described as a black female, four feet, nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on October 15 in the 300 block of West Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hinds County.

Officials believe Smith is in a gray 2014 Kia, with the Mississippi license plate MAE7571, but it’s unknown where she was going.

Family members say Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If you know where Genesis Arielle Smith is, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.