Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Bennie C. Jackson of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at about 2:00pm in the 4700 block of Darius Drive in Hinds County.

Family members say Bennie C. Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bennie C. Jackson contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

