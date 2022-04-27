JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd of Jackson.

He’s described as a black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, April 25, around 10:00 p.m., wearing a red shirt and black shorts in the 300 block of Taylor Street in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Kelvin Deshawn Todd suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kelvin Deshawn Todd, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.