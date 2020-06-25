Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Herbert Jackson of Jackson.
He is described as a Black male, six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said Jackson was last seen Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Dewitt Avenue in Hinds County. He was wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt.
Herbert Jackson may be accompanied by Reginald Jackson. They are believed to be in a gray 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members said Herbert Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Herbert Jackson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
