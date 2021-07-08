Silver Alert canceled for missing Jackson woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Marquita Kelly has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 37-year- old Marquita Kelly of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, four feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, July 6, about 7:00 pm in the 900 block of Summers Street in Hinds County.

Family members say Marquita Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Marquita Kelly, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.