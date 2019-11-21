Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.

31-year-old Vernetta Hancock was last seen on Monday, November 18, 2019, around 7:00 p.m. Investigators said she was walking in the 300 block of Savanna Street in Hinds County.

Hancock was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot shirt with black shorts.

She’s described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members said Hancock suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If you know where she is, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.