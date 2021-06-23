Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson Davis County man

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass of Bassfield.

He is described as six feet and four inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, and has black and silver hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Bass was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, around 3:38 a.m. He was walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Family members said Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Department at 601-792-5160.