Silver Alert issued for missing Long Beach woman

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Nancy D. Sammons of Long Beach.

She is described as a white female, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde, short straight hair and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, Sammons was last seen Thursday, January 30, 2020, at about 12:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive in Harrison County. She was wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators believe Sammons was traveling in a white 2011 Nissan Versa, displaying MS tag number HAJ9938.

According to family members, Sammons suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If you know the whereabouts of Sammons, contact the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.