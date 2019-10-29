Silver Alert issued for missing Louisiana Man

On behalf of Louisiana State Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On behalf of Louisiana State Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man.

Welton “Wic” Pierce is from Zachary in East Baton Rouge Parish.

He is described as a white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has grey hair and hazel eyes.

According to investigators, Pierce was last seen wearing grey shorts and a blue short-sleeve shirt.

He disappeared on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in the 6000 block of Old Scenic Highway in East Baton Rouge Parish. Investigators said Pierce drove off in an unknown direction. He is believed to be in a white 2002 GMC crew cab pickup bearing a Louisiana tag of W144768.

Family members said Pierce suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where he is, contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393 or Louisiana State Police at 225-925-6536 or 225-925-6636.