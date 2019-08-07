Silver Alert issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man.

Agents said Don M. McCool of Louisville was last seen on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at about 3:25 p.m. He was walking on West Main Street in Winston County. McCool was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a plaid shirt, an 82 airborne hat, a veteran’s bracelet on the right wrist and white tennis shoes.

McCool is described as a white male, six feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, McCool suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you know where he is, call the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511.