Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Harrison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old John D. Silkwood of Gulfport, MS, in Harrison County.

He is described as a white male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with white/grey hair and blue eyes.

He has on khaki shorts, light blue button-down shirt (short sleeve), and loafers.

He may be wearing a “US Army Veteran” ball cap with a black bill and white mesh on the rear of the cap.

He was last seen Thursday, September 10 at about 3:30pm in the 15100 block of Palamino Drive in Harrison County.

Silkwood is believed to be in a bronze 2012 Ford F-150, bearing Mississippi Tag of DBQ6218 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Silkwood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-865-7060.

LATEST STORIES: