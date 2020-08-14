Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 55-year- old Anthony L. Jones of Jackson, Mississippi, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, August 12, at about 12:30pm in the 2700 block of Glen Street in Hinds County.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a beige t-shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Anthony L. Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony L. Jones contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

