Silver Alert issued for Archie Lee Flowers of Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Archie Lee Flowers of Winona.

He is described as a black male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, at about 2:30 pm in the 2200 block of Highway 82 in Leflore County, wearing a gray sweater, green corduroy pants, and a dark-colored hat.

Flowers is believed to be in a 2007 blue Nissan Versa bearing MS tag MTA9948 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Flowers suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Archie Lee Flowers, contact Winona Police Department at (662) 283-1140.