Silver Alert issued for missing Port Gibson woman

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 54-year-old Johnnie Ruth Brown of Port Gibson.

She is described as a black female, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 330 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last seen Friday, February 21, 2020, at about 7:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Nickels Drive in Claiborne County wearing leopard skin pants and shirt. She is believed to be in a blue 2005 Lincoln Town Car traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Brown suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnie Ruth Brown, contact Claiborne County Sheriff Department at 601-218-2902.