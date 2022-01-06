Silver Alert issued for missing Purvis woman

PURVIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis.

She is described as a black female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, January 6, 2022, at about 3:30 am in the 2900 block of Oak Street in Lamar County, wearing black jogging pants, a maroon hoodie, and tennis shoes.

Toniqua Waynette Ray is believed to be in a 2017 white Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag IS38AX traveling in an unknown direction.

Toniqua Waynette Ray

Family members say Toniqua Waynette Ray suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toniqua Waynette Ray, contact Purvis Police Department at 601-794-6512.