RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey of Pearl.

Causey, 69, is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Oak Ridge Way in Rankin County. He was wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and a black New Orleans Saints hat.

He was last seen driving towards Gulfport or Louisiana. Causey is believed to be in a 2007 black Mercedes ES, bearing a Louisiana tag number of XYG265.

Family members say Joe Causey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Joe Causey, call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 825-1480 or 911.