Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County woman

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Helen Houser Jones of Brandon, Rankin County, MS.

She is described as a white female, five feet tall, weighing 115 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, December 16, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanley Circle in Rankin County.

Jones is believed to be in a 2007 Honda Accord, blue in color, bearing MS license plate RAD4070. She may be traveling towards Pearl, MS.

Family members said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.