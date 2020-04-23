Silver Alert issued for missing Raymond man

Breaking News
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Roosevelt Johnson Jr. of Raymond.

He is described as a black male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at about 2:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of Snake Creek Road in Hinds County. 

Family members say Roosevelt Johnson Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roosevelt Johnson Jr., contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-352-1521.

