RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

Lander Herron was last seen on Monday morning in Ridgeland. He is believed to be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Mississippi license plate that reads: MAE 8501.

Investigators said Herron has family in Holly Springs, Mississippi; Tupelo, Mississippi; Oxford, Georgia; and Virginia.

Herron’s family said he suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.