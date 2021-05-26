Silver Alert issued for missing Southaven man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Charles Chapman, 61, of Southaven.

He was last seen Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in Desoto County. Chapman is believed to be in a 2004 white Ford F-150 bearing Mississippi tag HN15893 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Chapman, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.