Silver Alert issued for missing Starkville man

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Abraham Potts of Starkville.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Potts was last seen Friday, March 6, 2020, at about 9:30 a.m. near Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County. He was wearing navy blue pants, red, black, and blue checkered shirt, beige coat, green and gray shoes, and a blue hat.

Investigators believe Potts is in a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado bearing Mississippi tag of KT13521. He was traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If you know where he is, contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.