Silver Alert issued for missing Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Harold Craig Lindsey, 63, of Vicksburg.
Lindsey is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 177 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
According to MBI, he was last seen Thursday, June 11, 2020, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Red Oak Drive in Warren County driving in an unknown direction. He was wearing dark colored jeans and a white t-shirt. Lindsey has a glass right eye.
Family members said Lindsey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lindsey, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.
