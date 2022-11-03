WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg in Warren County.

Johnson is described as 5’7″, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October 22, between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of County Road 370, walking in an unknown direction in Enterprise.

Family members say Derrick Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Derrick Johnson, call Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at (601)776-1385.