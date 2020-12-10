Silver Alert issued for Monticello man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old John Wayne Hedgepeth of Monticello. He is described as six feet and four inches tall, weighing 280 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Hedgepeth was last seen Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Carmel New Hope Road in Lawrence County. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, gray sweat pants, and camouflage crocs.

According to MBI, Hedgepeth is believed to be in a 2012 gray Ford F-350 4X4 bearing Mississippi license plate 5RR8574 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hedgepeth, contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-4995.

