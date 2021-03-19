Silver Alert issued for Pamela Ellis of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Pamela Ellis, 51, of Jackson. Ellis is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 5000 block of Nantuckett Drive in Hinds County. Ellis is believed to be in a dark blue KIA with tinted windows traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Ellis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you know where she is located, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234.