Silver Alert issued for Prentiss woman

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a Prentiss woman.

Shirley Jones, 73, was last seen on Tuesday, July 13, around 3:00 p.m. near Tyrone Drive in Jefferson Davis County. She is described as five feet and four inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you know where she is located, contact the Prentiss Police Department at 601-792-5169 or 601-792-5198.