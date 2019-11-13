Silver Alert issued for Sharron Kaho Knight

A Silver Alert has been issued for 48-year-old Sharron Kaho Knight of Fayette, Jefferson County, MS by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Knight is described as a female, five feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Monday, November 11, 2019, at about 11:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Ash Street in Jefferson County.

Sharron Kaho Knight is believed to be in a 2016 Acura LX, white in color, bearing MS license number JEA2768 possibly traveling towards Natchez, MS.

Family members say Sharron Kaho Knight suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sharron Kaho Knight contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-786-3403.