SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert was issued for a man out of Simpson County. Investigators are searching for 45-year-old Charles Rice of Magee.

He was last seen Friday night on First St. in Magee. Rice is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford Explorer. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information contact the Magee Police Department.