Silver Alert issued for Southaven man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Darrell Eugene Hopper of Southaven, MS, in Desoto County.

Hopper is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at about 3:00 pm in the 5000 block of Snowden Run Cove in Desoto County.

MBI said Hopper is believed to be in a 2003 red Chevrolet S-10 bearing Mississippi tag DA35535, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Darrell Eugene Hopper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Darrell Eugene Hopper, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.