Silver Alert issued for Stone County man

WIGGINS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 94-year-old Johnnie Hall of Wiggins in Stone County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, September 19, 2020, at about 8:30am in the vicinity of Mage Road in Stone County wearing khaki pants, suspenders, and a brown and black plaid shirt.

Johnnie Hall is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford F-150 bearing a Mississippi tag of D8686L traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Johnnie Hall suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnie Hall contact Stone County Sheriff Department at 601-928-2800.

