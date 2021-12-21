Silver Alert issued for Tamara McGuder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Tamara McGuder of Jackson.

She is described as a Black female, 5′ 7” tall, weighing 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rainbow color shoes.

She was last seen Saturday, December 18, 2021, at about 11:00 p.m. in the area of David Drive in Jackson.

Tamara McGuder is believed to be in a 2019 gray Honda Accord.

Family members say Tamara McGuder suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tamara McGuder, contact Jackson Police Department at (601)-355-8477