Silver Alert issued for Tawanna Salter of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Tawanna Salter of Jackson. She is described as five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Salter was last seen Friday, December 18, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Myer Avenue in Hinds County wearing a black shirt and purple pants. She is believed to be in a gold Cadillac traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Salter suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-354-8477.

