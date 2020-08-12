Silver Alert issued for TeJuana Coleman of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old TeJuana T. Coleman of Jackson.

Coleman is described as a black female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, July 26, 2020, at about 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Primos Avenue in Hinds County. Investigators said Coleman was wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

MBI believes Coleman is in a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla bearing South Carolina tag of QLC937. She was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Coleman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

LATEST STORIES: