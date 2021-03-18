Silver Alert issued for Tommy Gandy of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Tommy Gandy, 38, of Jackson. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 290 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Gandy was last seen Wednesday, March 17, around 10:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Claiborne Avenue in Hinds County. According to MBI, he was seen walking east on St. Charles Street. Gandy was wearing blue jeans, a tan t-shirt and black tennis shoes.

Family members said Gandy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.