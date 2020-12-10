Silver Alert issued for Tylertown man

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Wayne Slocum of Tylertown. He is described as six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Slocum was last seen Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at about 1:00 p.m. walking east in the vicinity of Hollis Jones Road in Walthall County. He was last seen wearing an orange and tan plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a brown cap.

Family members said Slocum suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

