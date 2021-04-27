Silver Alert issued for Walnut Grove man

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn, 19, of Walnut Grove.

He is five feet and seven inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Glenn also has a tattoo of heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.

According to MBI, Glenn was last seen Friday, April 23, 2021, at about 10:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361.