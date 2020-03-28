Silver Alert issued for William Brower Moseley

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old William Brower Moseley of Vancleave, MS, in Jackson County.

Mosley is described as a white male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen on Friday, March 27, 2020, at about 3:05 am in the 3000 block of Bienville Boulevard in Jackson County, wearing a red shirt, green shorts, and white shoes.

Family members said William Brower Moseley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Brower Moseley contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.