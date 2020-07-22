Silver Alerts issued for missing Jackson, Pearl women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued Silver Alerts overnight for a 42-year-old Jackson woman and a 19-year-old Pearl woman. The cases are not connected.

Kristi McCoy, 42, is described as a black female, four feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the 600 block of Tifton Drive in Hinds County. McCoy was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a multicolored dress.

Family members said McCoy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of McCoy, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

Jakylia Nash, 19, is described as a black female, five feet and four inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the 1000 block of Deer Park Street in Hinds County. Nash was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a pink shirt and black shorts.

Family members said Nash suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nash, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

Kristi McCoy

Jakylia Nash

