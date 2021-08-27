Silver Slipper Casino to close Saturday ahead of Ida

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WHLT) – With Hurricane Ida approaching the Gulf Coast, leaders with the Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Bay St. Louis announced they will evacuate the casino, hotel, and RV park on Saturday, August 28.

The facility will close at 6:00 p.m. At this time, officials plan to reopen the casino and hotel on Tuesday, August 31.

According to the casino’s Facebook page, Jubilee Buffet and Palm Court will both close at 6:00 p.m.

We anticipate being able to host our All American Summer Adventure drawing at 6 p.m. instead of the normal 9 p.m. drawing time; as well as the nightly generator drawing at 6 p.m. instead of normal 7 p.m. time. There will be no All American wheel spin at all on Saturday. Silver Slipper Casino Hotel

