Simple Burger closing in Flowood due to COVID-19

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Simple Burger, a local restaurant in Flowood, will close its doors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Below is a statement provided to the public on Facebook from the restaurant:
To all of our patrons, thank you for your support. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Simple Burger will no longer be able to keep its doors open and is closing for business. Thanks again for a wonderful 2 years! We wish everyone the best.Simple Burger
