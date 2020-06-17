Simple Burger closing in Flowood due to COVID-19

Breaking News
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Simple Burger, a local restaurant in Flowood, will close its doors due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Below is a statement provided to the public on Facebook from the restaurant:

To all of our patrons, thank you for your support. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Simple Burger will no longer be able to keep its doors open and is closing for business. Thanks again for a wonderful 2 years! We wish everyone the best.

Simple Burger

