Simple Burger closing in Flowood due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi had another astounding day of new COVID-19 cases yesterday and today. There are probably several reasons why the number of cases are rising. More testing being one of them.

There is more testing because more people are showing symptoms, and people are still dying from the virus, in spite of some of the experts saying there is a milder strain going around now. I'm afraid COVID-19 has been politicized. It is a Republican-Democrat thing now and not medical.