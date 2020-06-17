Simpson County Deputy James Blair laid to rest

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers, along with family, friends and community members gathered to say their final goodbye to Simpson County Deputy James Blair on Wednesday.

The funeral service was held at Tutor Funeral Home on Highway 13 in Mendenhall.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said the support and respect for Deputy Blair was definitely shown.

“It’s a day that we’re going to honor and give Deputy Blair his respect. And as you can see today, the outpouring of law enforcement. The law enforcement family runs deep, and you’ll see that today as we proceed to the grave site,” said Mullins.

Other groups also attended the funeral service in order to show support.

Roger Barrett, State Captain for the Mississippi Patriot Guard Riders, said, “Well we’re here in support of him. He worked in his community for 40 years and has done a lot of service here. We’re here for him and his family.”

There’s at least 400 law enforcement officers here, as well as hundreds of other civilians who are here in Simpson County today for the funeral of Deputy James Blair, 77, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday. I’ll be live with a report @ noon on @WJTV from the funeral pic.twitter.com/kk1TcHqVXp — Jesse Finver (@JfinverSports12) June 17, 2020

There were many people who considered Blair as family, despite not being related. They spoke of him with reverence and said he will be deeply missed.

“You know he loved his community. He never had a bad day either. He was always there when you called him. You know, I’m on the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department. He worked a lot of things with us. You know, he never had a bad day. Even if you had a bad day, he’d grab you and before you walked away from him you’d laugh,” said Andrew Millis.

Graveside service for Simpson Co. Deputy James Blair

