Simpson County Lake closed to public access

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced Simpson County Lake has been closed to public access.
MDWFP began draining the lake in November 2019 for a dam repair project. The lake will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.
Anglers can choose from several other lakes in neighboring counties:
- Prentiss Walker Lake
- Lake Mike Conner
- Lake Jeff Davis
- Roosevelt State Park
For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit MDWFP’s website at www.mdwfp.com or call the department at (601) 432-2400.