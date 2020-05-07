Simpson County Lake closed to public access

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced Simpson County Lake has been closed to public access.

MDWFP began draining the lake in November 2019 for a dam repair project. The lake will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.

Anglers can choose from several other lakes in neighboring counties:

Prentiss Walker Lake

Lake Mike Conner

Lake Jeff Davis

Roosevelt State Park

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit MDWFP’s website at www.mdwfp.com or call the department at (601) 432-2400.