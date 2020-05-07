1  of  2
Simpson County Lake closed to public access

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced Simpson County Lake has been closed to public access.

MDWFP began draining the lake in November 2019 for a dam repair project. The lake will be filled and restocked with fish once the repairs are complete.

Anglers can choose from several other lakes in neighboring counties:

  • Prentiss Walker Lake
  • Lake Mike Conner
  • Lake Jeff Davis
  • Roosevelt State Park

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit MDWFP’s website at www.mdwfp.com or call the department at (601) 432-2400.

