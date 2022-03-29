SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A special election in Simpson County was held on Tuesday, March 29 to determine the fate of a $39 million bond for the construction of a new high school.

In this election the fate of the highschool is not what’s in Jeopardy instead it’s the fate of the buildings and extracurricular activities that go along with it that has some people on the fence about how to vote.

“I just want to see change In our county and I think that would be a good thing adding a new facility with different things for our children because here in our small town the youth don’t have many activities to keep them occupied and I think this will help,” said Stephanie Mclauryn.

Beyond education and activities for children, the issue with the new school is its location.

“The sixteenth section land that the opposition is talking about that is located behind Coleman off of 49, the issue with that is that it would cost the district and ultimately the tax papers too much money to build a road to get to a place that is suitable behind there,” said Ivan.

Instead the district will build the new facility north of Howard industries and south just off of 49 but the mayor of Magee said it’s all a waste of money.

“I just think it’s a waste or money and I’m afraid because you know how the eco monies going now I’m afraid that these cost projections they have are going to be more than what they’re saying,” said Mayor Dale Berry.

If one does choose to vote in favor, resources will also go to fixing the Mendenhall middle school as well

Either way the vote goes, the new school will be built but there will be no performing arts center and no new athletic center and taxes will be raised 4% until the school board gets the amount of money it needs to build it.