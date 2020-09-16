Singing River Electric crews to continue restoring power when it is safe: Hurricane Sally

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – With the current storm surge and Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall shortly, Singing River Electric crews are calling it a night and will continue to restore power as soon as possible. According to the Singing River Electric website, over 1,000 customers are without power.

The company said more than 60 additional crews will be arriving on Wednesday and will be able to begin restorations quickly at first light.

