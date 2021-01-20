Single $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – A single Mega Millions lotto ticket sold in Mississippi matched all 5 numbers Tuesday night, but just missed the Mega Ball. The ticket is worth $1 million dollars. No word right now where it may have been sold. The winning numbers are 10-19-26-28-50 MB: 16.

In all, eleven tickets won $1 million. The states were California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Two other tickets in Florida are worth $2 million because they were both bought with the Megaplier.

The Mega Millions now rolls over to Friday. It currently has an estimated jackpot of $970 million.