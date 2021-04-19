Single-game tickets for Mississippi Braves games go on sale Thursday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Braves announced single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 22, at 2:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets to all 60 home games at mississippibraves.com/tickets, by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 or via Ticketmaster. All fans are strongly encouraged to manage their tickets through their mobile devices.

Trustmark Park is planning to operate at 50% capacity during May home games but is subject to change. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee their seat and save from the day-of-game price.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.

