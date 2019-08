Rita Brent, a local comedienne, will be moving to New York to make it big in the entertainment industry, but before she leaves, she has a huge show prepared for Mississippi.

“Sipp on this Tea,” is a one night only event with Rita Brent and special guests! The event will be September 28 at the Alamo Theatre.

She stopped by 12 News’ studio to talk about the comedy show, her new song about potholes and making the big move to New York.

Click here to purchase a ticket in advance.